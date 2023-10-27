Lesufi announces plans to build 40 new roads across Emfuleni Local Municipality

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi joined President Cyril Ramaphosa’s oversight visit to the embattled municipality that has been grappling with several service delivery challenges.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has announced plans to build 40 new roads in communities across the Emfuleni Local Municipality.

They visited the Sebokeng wastewater treatment plant to assess progress made to upgrade the facility and are engaging the community.

There’ve been calls from several political parties and civil society organisations for the Emfuleni Local Municipality to be put under administration and the city council to be dissolved.

Residents have complained about a lack of water provision, frequent electricity outages and collapsing road infrastructure.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi said that plans are in place to build new roads.

"We are fixing the water challenges, we are fixing the sewer challenges and on the basis of that, we will launch the process of ensuring that the government can work. A new city is developing, a very beautiful city will develop."

Last month, the National Council of Provinces expressed concern over the municipality’s lack of an operation budget to fast-track service delivery.