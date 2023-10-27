Legal analyst not convinced of Zuma's prospects in Downer case

Mpumelelo Zikalala highlights that as it stands there have been no findings against Downer - and the allegations against him are just that: allegations.

JOHANNESBURG - Legal analyst Mpumelelo Zikalala says he’s not convinced of Former President Jacob Zuma’s chances of success in his latest application for Billy Downer’s removal from the arms deal corruption case.

In the application, Zuma argues he believes Downer is biased against him and should be disqualified from trying him, because of the private prosecution the former president’s now instituted against the seasoned state advocate.

The application was argued before the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, with judgment reserved.

He also points to case law.

"The leading case in this matter - State v Porritt - does say you don’t have to have a prosecutor that has to like you, their allegiances are to the NPA and not to you, so you can't be prepared that they’re going to treat you with kid gloves."

Against this backdrop, he doesn’t believe the court will be persuaded.

"So on that basis, they may have tried to prove a certain case, but I don't think it would have been a case which was convincing enough in order for the judge to conclude that Mr Downer, what you’ve then engaged in is improper conduct and on that basis, I’m going to order that you be removed on this matter, and a new prosecutor must then come in to be the lead prosecutor."

