Govt asking commercial banking experts to fix Postbank grant issues: Mashatile

Answering questions in the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) on Thursday, Deputy president Paul Mashatile said government was taking the grant payment problems very seriously.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile said that government had roped in commercial banking experts to resolve the recent problems experienced by the Postbank in the payment of social grants.

He said that a task team was regularly reporting to President Cyril Ramaphosa to avoid a repeat of payment glitches experienced by the elderly in September.

The deputy president said that President Ramaphosa had asked a task team working on the social grants payment system to look at overhauling and modernising it.

"We are bringing in people from the big banks as well. They have dealt with systems for many years, so they must come and assist the Postbank to be able to ensure that the system works."

Mashatile has told Parliament that the ministers of social development and communications and technology were also providing regular updates to the president and Cabinet.

While Mashatile claimed that all erroneous deductions from grant beneficiaries had now been reversed, he was challenged by Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Delmaine Christians, who said this was not the case in the Northern Cape.

Mashatile has promised to look into these cases.