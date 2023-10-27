Cosatu's Losi says decent work must be at core of SA deals struck at AGOA Summit

This as labour and business pledge support for government’s efforts to ensure South Africa retains its AGOA benefits.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said that decent work must be at the centre of every trade deal struck by the country at the AGOA Summit next week.

She joined Trade Minister Ebrahim Patel, Business Unity South Africa (BUSA)’s Cas Coovadia and Black Business Council (BBC) Vice President Gregory Mofokeng, at a state of readiness media briefing ahead of the event.

Cosatu has also been urging its American counterpart to lobby for South Africa to continue benefiting from the duty-free access to US market.

She said that AGOA remained critical for South Africa’s economy.

"We've always argued that our qualification cannot be that of a developed nation because the majority of our people are not where the middle class is."

Meanwhile, Coovadia, BUSA’s managing director said that next week’s summit was crucial for job creation and to put South Africa’s economy back on a growth path.

He said that government business and labour were on the same page when it came to getting more out of AGOA.

"I think that what we need to do in South Africa is to ensure that we have a united front and then do whatever we need to do internally to continue to meet the criteria of AGOA and deal with any issues that might there, including some of the geo-political issues."