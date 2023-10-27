Central Drug Authority worried about rise of substance abuse among youth

On Wednesday, the CDA accompanied police as they destroyed 5,000 kilograms of drugs estimated to be worth R800 million.

JOHANNESBURG - The Central Drug Authority (CDA) said it is worried about the rise of substance abuse among young people.

The CDA is a government entity tasked with collaborating with various departments to reduce the scourge of drug use in the country.

The drugs are burned and reduced to ash. TCG pic.twitter.com/Of8xYERR7P ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 26, 2023

The Central Drug Authority said reducing circulation of banned substances on the streets goes a long way in addressing the substance abuse.

The CDA said drug abuse usually exacerbates other social ills, like crime and violence.

The organisation's spokesperson, Nandi Khoza: "As the Central Drug Authority, we are concerned about the use of drugs, especially among children and young people, hence our vision and goal is having a South Africa that is free from substance abuse of drugs and alcohol."

The South African Police Service (SAPS) said it had conducted three drug-destroying operations so far this financial year with drugs estimated to be worth over a billion rand having been reduced to ash.