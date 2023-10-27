Anti-crime operations beefed up in Manenberg following surge in gang violence

Safety and Security MMC JP Smith said they'd diverted as many resources as possible to restore some peace and order.

CAPE TOWN - Metro police officers arrested one suspect for the possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition in Manenberg.

Anti-crime operations have been beefed up in the area following an escalation in gang violence in recent weeks.

The metro police's Ruth Solomons: "He was found in possession of a 9mm pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition and the serial number still intact. It later emerged that the firearm had been reported stolen in Mthatha. The 27-year-old suspect was detained at Manenberg SAPS [South African Police Service] for further investigation."

This includes bringing back off-duty members as force multipliers.

Smith said while the city had gone all out to assist police, gangsterism had penetrated deep into Manenberg.

“If metro police are spending 3 to 4 hours patrolling the streets of Manenberg and Hanover Park, we can have a much greater impact if we’re doing so with accurate information. It’s one thing to randomly stop and search people or respond to gunfire… but it’s another thing to have the insight and information from community members.”

Smith added that communities knew who was carrying drugs, who was running with firearms, and where the violence was coming from.