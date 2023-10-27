50 learners hospitalised over suspected food poisoning, confirms EC health dept
It’s alleged that 120 learners from two schools had to be rushed to local clinics after they consumed items bought from informal traders.
JOHANNESBURG - The Eastern Cape Health Department has confirmed that a total of 120 learners from two schools had to be rushed to local clinics, with one of them in a critical condition.
The department said the incident took place on Thursday, and over 50 of the learners are in different hospitals.
It’s alleged that the learners consumed items bought from informal traders.
There has been a rise in cases like these in the country, with at least five children confirmed dead.
Eastern Cape Health's spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo: "Clinical investigations are being conducted from both the district municipality, Chris Hani District Municipality, are working on the case. We can confirm that a 14-year-old girl is in a rather critical condition in Intensive Care Unit (ICU)."