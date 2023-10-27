4 men sentenced to life imprisonment for 2019 farm murder

The court heard the accused, all Lesotho nationals, tortured the couple by stabbing them, pouring boiling water over them, and attempting to cut off the deceased’s wife’s fingers with a grinder.

CAPE TOWN - Four men have been sentenced to life behind bars in the Western Cape High Court for the murder of a farmer in Bonnievale.

Ntabanyane Tlali, Thabiso Ramollo, Moeketsi Hlaudi, and Keketso Matsabisa - seasonal workers on the Kapteinsdrift farm killed 55-year-old Tool Wessels in May 2019.

His wife managed to escape but suffered severe wounds.

The court heard the accused, all Lesotho nationals, tortured the couple by stabbing them, pouring boiling water over them, and attempting to cut off the deceased’s wife’s fingers with a grinder.

Agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer said the department will work hard to bring those perpetrating these crimes to book.

"I am glad that these murderers were found guilty and that they now have been sentenced to life imprisonment. An attack on a farmer, producer, an agri [agriculture] worker is an attack on the economy of South Africa, and we will do everything possible to let these murderers pay every price for their deed."