Zuma makes second bid to remove Downer from his arms deal corruption case

The Pietermaritzburg High Court is on Thursday set to hear a second bid from Zuma aimed at having Downer, who’s leading the prosecution, removed from the case.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma and State advocate, Billy Downer, are set to face off in the Pietermaritzburg High Court again on Thursday.

This as the arms deal corruption case resumes.

The court is on Thursday set to hear a second bid from Zuma aimed at having Downer, who’s leading the prosecution, removed from the case.

In May 2021, Zuma raised a special plea challenging Downer’s title to prosecute, which was ultimately dismissed.

He’s now brought another application for the seasoned State advocate’s removal.

This application is based on largely the same claims of bias, or an apprehension thereof, as Zuma’s failed special plea, save for its reliance on the fact that he’s now instituted a private prosecution against Downer.

The private prosecution was set aside as an abuse of process earlier this year but Zuma’s now appealing that ruling.

Zuma’s lawyers, in the papers, maintain that "non-criminal prosecutorial misconduct" also leaves his fair trial rights at risk.

It’s important to note, though, that there haven’t been any findings of any sort of misconduct against Downer so far.

And in opposition to the application, the State says Zuma’s complaints "have been repeatedly and emphatically dismissed by our courts", labelling this "fatal to his current attempt to resurrect them to avoid his day in court".