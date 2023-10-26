Zuma lawyers confirm ConCourt appeal bid related to Downer private prosecution

Advocate Dali Mpofu, acting for the former president, on Thursday told the court they had now approached the Constitutional Court.

JOHANNESBURG - Former President Jacob Zuma’s legal team has confirmed that he has filed an appeal bid with the Constitutional Court to try and overturn an order which makes the invalidation of his private prosecution of State Advocate Billy Downer and journalist, Karyn Maughan, immediately enforceable.

The arms deal corruption case is back before the High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

And the court’s hearing a second application from Zuma aimed at having Downer, who’s leading the prosecution, removed from the case.

The application is grounded largely in the private prosecution.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) dismissed an application from Zuma for leave to appeal the enforceability order.

Advocate Dali Mpofu, acting for the former president, on Thursday told the court they had now approached the Constitutional Court.

"What has since happened is that as of 25 October, which is yesterday, the application for leave to appeal in that matter was served. And I’ve just learnt now that I think, because of the time, the stamp of the Constitutional Court says the 26th."