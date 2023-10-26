Zuma corruption trial would be over had State pulled Downer from onset - Mpofu

Zuma and Downer faced off in the Pietermaritzburg High Court again on Thursday, for an application from the former president for the State advocate to be removed from the case in which Zuma is accused number one.

JOHANNESBURG - Jacob Zuma’s legal team said that had the State pulled Billy Downer from the arms deal corruption case after the former president requested it to, the trial would be over by now.

The application is largely based on Zuma having instituted private prosecution against Downer in late 2022.

Zuma’s legal counsel, advocate Dali Mpofu had this to say in court on Thursday: “The right thing for both of them would have been to say look there are these complaints, we think they are wrong but the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) would say we are going to put another prosecutor or Mr Downer suo motu would say look I can’t, I’m moving out of my own accord, following my own ethical standards.”

While Zuma has repeatedly been found to be delaying his day in court, Mpofu said against this backdrop, the State was squarely to blame for delays in proceedings over the last year.

“This is what would have happened if that had happened on the 17th of October last year [2022] which was the trial date set by Justice Koen. Then we would have just all come here and said my lord we want to inform you that the other side or the NPA has withdrawn Mr Downer or Mr Downer himself has withdrawn and we are ready to call the first witness. That trial would have been finished now.”