'We stand for humanity': ANC on Israel-Palestine conflict

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has expressed its dissatisfaction with the ongoing conflict between Israelis and Hamas, saying the world needs to unite behind Palestinians.

The party marched to the US Consulate in Durban on Thursday.

It said when South Africa faced apartheid - other countries joined its struggle for liberation

The party added that now is not the time to turn a blind eye to what’s happening in Gaza.

“We are not going to keep quiet as you are busy with the ethnic cleansing of Palestine in the country. As we were opposed to Nazi Germany, we are going to be opposed to the apartheid Israel.”

ANC NEC member Dakota Legoete addressed the party's march in solidarity with Palestine.

Standing right at the door of the US Consulate in Durban, Legoeta said the people of Palestine deserve freedom.

He added that the ANC will keep calling for justice.

“We stand for humanity and humanism, and this is a wake-up call to humanity that an ethnic cleansing again happened under our watch.”

The party prepared a memorandum of demands to hand over to US representatives – but there was no sign of any US embassy official to receive it.