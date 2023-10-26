WC teacher selected as finalist for prestigious 2023 Global Teacher Prize

Dr Mariëtte Wheeler is a Life Sciences teacher at Protea Heights Academy in Brackenfell and has been selected as a Top 10 finalist for the prestigious 2023 Global Teacher Prize.

CAPE TOWN - A Western Cape teacher has been selected as a Top 10 finalist for the prestigious 2023 Global Teacher Prize.

Dr Mariëtte Wheeler is a Life Sciences teacher at Protea Heights Academy in Brackenfell.

The Western Cape Education Department (WCED) said Wheeler's dedication to education and to making a difference in the lives of her learners had earned her this well-deserved recognition.

In 2021, she won the Department of Basic Education’s Best Teacher Award.

Wheeler said she was teaching a class when she received this week's news.

"The smiles and all the applause from them just warmed my heart further. It is an honour that I will be representing Protea Heights Academy, the Western Cape Education Department, and South Africa at the awards ceremony on the 8th of November in Paris.

"Teachers matter and teachers do so much for the youth of our country, not just in igniting curiosity but also in being there for our learners."

The finalists were selected from over 7,000 nominations and applications from 130 countries around the world.

Education MEC David Maynier has congratulated Wheeler on her achievement.

"Candidates for the Global Teacher Prize are judged on a rigorous set of criteria to identify an exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession.

"To have a Western Cape teacher in the Top 10 is a real testament to the quality of teaching taking place in our province."