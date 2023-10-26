WC pegs damage from Heritage Day long weekend storm at just over R500m

Some roads and infrastructure are still being repaired following severe flooding in parts of the Western Cape a month ago.

The stormy weather also resulted in several deaths, including four young boys, who were electrocuted in Philippi East, while some communities were cut off due to damaged roads and bridges.

Premier Alan Winde on Wednesday gave an update on the province's recovery.

"We've got harvest season coming in now, we've got tourism season coming in now, so it's critical that we continue to focus on the economy... But also, we've got to be absolutely mindful of the impact of climate change and I think this has shown us that climate change is definitely alive and well in this province and bringing about a massive change to how we live."

Infrastructure MEC Tertuis Simmers said that the devastating storms had been costly.

"The last estimated cost is at just over half a billion rand, obviously with additional rain over the weekend, that further damage hasn't been factored into the costing and also the roads that have not yet been assessed fully by our technical teams but we did peg it at just over half a billion rand as we speak."