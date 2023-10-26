Section 27 wants Life Esidimeni decision makers charged with culpable homicide

The civil rights organisation said two Department of Health officials and the former owner of an NGO should be criminally charged for the decisions they made that led to the deaths of 144 mental health patients in 2016.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil rights organisation Section 27 said that those who were involved in the Life Esidimeni tragedy should be charged with culpable homicide, as they actively made decisions that led to the deaths of 144 mental health patients.

The inquest into the tragedy resumes at the Pretoria High Court on Thursday, with Section 27 pointing fingers at two Department of Health officials and the former owner of a non-government organisation (NGO).

In 2016, the patients died after the Gauteng Department of Health terminated its contract with Life Esidimeni.

Seven years later, families of the victims are still seeking justice for their loved ones as an inquest into who was at fault drags on.

Section 27 said former Gauteng Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu, former Gauteng Mental Health head Makgabo Manamela, and the owner of Precious Angels NGO, Ethel Ncube, should face criminal charges.

The organisation's Sasha Stevenson said that while Mahlangu and Manamela allowed for the termination of the contract with Life Esidimeni, 20 people died in Ethel Ncube's NGO.

“She had no expertise, she had no appropriate staff, she didn’t have the facilities that she needed, and she didn’t have the funding. Yet, over a number of days, she took in 56 mental health patients.”

At the same time, the families of the victims said the apology given by Manamela was not accepted, as she was not sincere.