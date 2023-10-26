SA rower Courtney Westley qualifies for the Olympics

The athlete was competing at the African Champs Regatta against the best in the continent in the qualifiers for the Olympics and Paralympics in Tunisia.

JOHANNESBURG – South African rower Courtney Westley has booked her ticket to the 2024 Olympic Games.

Westley clinched her Olympic spot in the Women's Single Sculls (W1X) when she finished a close 2nd against Algeria’s Nihed Benchadli from Algeria in a time of 8:03.71 which is just five seconds behind Benchadli.

“A huge shoutout to Courtney's coach, the brilliant Thato Mokoena, whose guidance and expertise played a pivotal role in this outstanding achievement. This dynamic duo is not only making waves in the world of rowing but is also paving the way for women's rowing in Africa,” posted Rowing South Africa.

The University of Pretoria BSc Geography and Environmental Science student has been building up to this moment. In August, she won a silver medal in the Women’s W1X at the FISU Games in China.

In July, at the U23 Rowing World Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, she finished 5th.