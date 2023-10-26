Rights groups urge Niger rulers to end 'arbitrary detentions'

Amnesty and HRW pointed out that since the July coup that toppled president Mohamed Bazoum, the ousted leader has been held in the presidential residence with his wife and son

ABIDJAN - Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch on Thursday called on Niger's military rulers to release all those they said arbitrarily detained in the country and to allow a free press to operate.

"Freedom of expression, dissent, and media freedom are vital for the enjoyment of other rights and holding the government accountable," the rights groups said in a statement.

"The authorities should end arbitrary detentions, uphold human rights, and allow media freedom," said Ilaria Allegrozzi, senior Sahel researcher at Human Rights Watch.

Amnesty and HRW pointed out that since the July coup that toppled president Mohamed Bazoum, the ousted leader has been held in the presidential residence with his wife and son.

They added that several ministers of the deposed government have been incarcerated in the country.

"Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch consider their detentions as arbitrary for being politically motivated."

Local and international journalists in Niger "have been threatened, verbally harassed online, and physically attacked," the joint statement added.

The two NGOs highlighted as an example the case of Niger journalist Samira Sabou, who was charged last month with "production and dissemination of data likely to disturb public order" before being released on bail almost two weeks later.

The Niger operations of French broadcasters Radio France Internationale (RFI) and France 24 have been suspended by the military authorities since early August.

"Self-censorship has become a survival tactic for many of us," a Nigerien journalist told Human Rights Watch.

The rights watchdogs also reported physical violence committed by supporters of the new rulers in the streets of Niamey

"Niger is at a critical juncture," said Ousmane Diallo, Sahel researcher at Amnesty International's regional office for West and Central Africa.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has warned that it could intervene militarily in Niger if diplomatic efforts to return Bazoum to power fail.