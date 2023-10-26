Rand Water says it's working with municipalities to address supply difficulties

JOHANNESBURG - In the wake of Gauteng's never-ending water woes, Rand Water said it was working with municipalities to address their water supply difficulties.

Some residents in the City of Johannesburg are relying on water tankers, while Tshwane recently warned that levels at some of its reservoirs were dropping rapidly.

On Thursday, Rand Water management presented the bulk supplier's state of affairs, as most municipalities in the province battled to supply water according to the growing demand.

While municipalities in Gauteng are trying to raise water levels at their reservoirs, Rand Water said its pumping systems were supplying water to its municipal customers without disturbances.

The bulk water supplier recognised that municipalities in the province, especially Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Ekurhuleni, were facing challenges in providing consistent water supply.

Rand Water’s COO, Mahlomola Mehlo, said the bulk water supplier resolved to assist municipalities in addressing their supply challenges.

“We’ve got joint sessions every morning. We talk about issues of water-related challenges. We talk about them in the spirit of partnership.”

The community of Linmeyer, Johannesburg is one of the most affected areas, as its taps ran dry for over 55 days.