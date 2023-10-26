Go

Police to destroy R800m worth of drugs

The drugs have been seized in various crime prevention operations throughout the country.

Police prepare to destroy about 5,000kg of drugs estimated to be worth R800 million in an undisclosed location in Johannesburg on 26 October 2023. Picture: Thabiso Goba/Eyewitness News
26 October 2023 14:03

JOHANNESBURG - Police will on Thursday be destroying R800 million worth of drugs.

This includes cocaine, mandrax, heroine and other banned substances.

In an undisclosed location in Johannesburg, police will on Thursday be burning 5,000kg of drugs.

Police said this is the third such operation conducted this financial year.

National police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe, said that a decision was taken to invite the media to witness the event for the first time ever.

"This, I think, is an opportunity for the nation to see what the police do with these drugs that have been collected throughout these operations, so every year this is what we do, three or four times a year, once cases have been finalised."

Mathe said that much of the drugs had been seized in the Durban and Cape Town harbours.

