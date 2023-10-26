Police destroy 5 tons of drugs worth about R800m

The drugs were seized in various raids and kept in storage pending the finalisation of the court processes.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Service said it has improved its storing of confiscated drugs following a number of incidents where evidence was stolen at their offices.

On Thursday, police destroyed 5,000 kilograms of drugs estimated to be worth about R800 million.

In November 2021, R200 million worth of confiscated cocaine was stolen from the Hawks offices in Durban.

The national Police Commissioner, Fannie Masemola, said police still don’t know the people responsible for that brazen heist.

Masemola said since the incident, the police have put measures in place to prevent this from happening again

“Once drugs are confiscated they get taken to safe custody at various police stations and not every police station will keep drugs, some that are designated which the point of contact police station will only register and from there they will be removed.”

Masemola said police have initiated the court processes to destroy the large stockpile of cocaine seized from the Durban harbour last week.