NUM set to meet with Gold One mine management following 'hostage situation'

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) is set to meet with management at the Gold One mine on Thursday – following a gruelling hostage situation at the company’s Modder East operation.

A labour dispute between trade unions Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and NUM forced the gold mine to halt underground operations for three days where over 500 workers were trapped.

Though all the mineworkers have since resurfaced from the shaft, the labour dispute at the mine is yet to be resolved.

The Gold One mine and the two rival unions are still dealing with the implications of the fallout over organising rights.

AMCU has launched a second petition to be recognised at the gold operation in Springs, demanding that the company scrap its existing closed shop agreement with NUM.

Under the agreement NUM has exclusive rights to represent workers.

While the issue is still pending, NUM leaders have now told miners not to return to work until safety concerns have been addressed.

As a result, it’s understood the company is yet to scale up its operations following the three-day shutdown.

AMCU leaders on the other hand, are also expected to return to the mine to meet with its regional structures to decide on a way forward.