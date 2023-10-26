Nigeria Supreme Court to rule on opposition election appeal

Most Nigerian elections have ended up in legal tussles since the country emerged from military rule in 1999, but the Supreme Court has never overturned a presidential election.

ABUJA - Nigeria's Supreme Court on Thursday was set to rule on the opposition's challenges to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's election victory in their last legal appeal against his mandate.

A seven-judge panel will rule on an opposition appeal against a lower court ruling that already dismissed opposition claims of fraud, electoral law violations and Tinubu's ineligibility to run for president.

A former Lagos governor, Tinubu won 37 percent of the vote in February, beating Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party's Peter Obi, in one of the tightest votes in Nigeria's modern history.

The court register announced on Wednesday the panel would make the ruling on Thursday.

"We are hopeful that the apex court will affirm the sanctity of the 8.9m votes of Nigerians that gave President Tinubu victory last February," Bayo Onanuga, one of Tinubu's special media advisors, wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

An election appeals court last month rejected as without merit the two main opposition party petitions, including allegations of fraud, violations by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and claims Tinubu did not meet the constitutional requirements.

Along with its original claims, Atiku's legal team had also sought to introduce new evidence it claims shows Tinubu submitted a forged certificate from the Chicago State University as a qualification to the election commission when he applied to run for president.

APC senior leaders have dismissed those claims as fake, but the political rivals argued on television and social media over the forgery claims.

After February's election, INEC acknowledged "glitches" in the voting process, but dismissed claims it had not been free and fair.

Critics and the opposition said delays in uploading results and technical problems created opportunities for ballot rigging.

Vowing an agenda of "Renewed Hope", Tinubu took office in May and has quickly introduced reforms his government says will help grow Africa's largest economy and attract more foreign investment.

The government is also tackling huge security challenges, from a long jihadist insurgency in the northeast to kidnap gangs, intercommunal clashes and separatist agitations in other parts of the country.