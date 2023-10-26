Lotto results: Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 25 October 2023 are:

Lotto: 03, 04, 13, 24, 25, 39 B: 48

Lotto Plus 1: 28, 29, 33, 36, 43, 50 B: 06

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 07, 11, 25, 44, 47 B: 38

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTO draw on (25/10/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/w0jGJlHJF8 ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 25, 2023

Here are #dividends for the #LOTTOPLUS 1 draw on (25/10/23)!

You have another chance to win the rollover jackpot! pic.twitter.com/EEKsGm7hR3 ' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 25, 2023