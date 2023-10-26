Lotto results: Wednesday, 25 October 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 25 October 2023 are:
Lotto: 03, 04, 13, 24, 25, 39 B: 48
Lotto Plus 1: 28, 29, 33, 36, 43, 50 B: 06
Lotto Plus 2: 03, 07, 11, 25, 44, 47 B: 38
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
