Lotto results: Wednesday, 25 October 2023

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

Lotto, Powerball. Image: Pixabay.
26 October 2023 05:37

JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 25 October 2023 are:

Lotto: 03, 04, 13, 24, 25, 39 B: 48

Lotto Plus 1: 28, 29, 33, 36, 43, 50 B: 06

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 07, 11, 25, 44, 47 B: 38

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

