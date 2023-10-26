Land identified for relocation of people living on Prasa central line, says CoCT

The area along the railway line has been occupied since the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s also one of the reasons for delays in bringing the train service back online.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town in a statement said that land had been identified to relocate people living in Prasa-owned land along the central line in Langa township.

According to the city, the Housing Development Agency was appointed by Prasa to implement and manage the process of relocation and identification of suitable land.

However, the municipality, as the assessor of the land identified and the regulator of the process, is also inviting the public to submit their comments on the matter.

The city's MMC for Spatial Planning and Environment, Eddie Andrews: "As per the city’s role as an independent land use regulator, the public is hereby invited to comment on the Prasa/HDA applications in line with the municipal planning by-law. The public comment period is open from 20 October to 27 November 2023."

Meanwhile, the Housing Development Agency (HAD) has distanced itself from the city's statement, saying it's not aware of this development.

Residents can send their comments via the City of Cape Town’s website.