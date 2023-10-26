Lack of affordable housing reason for occupying govt land - Heideveld residents

Hundreds of people have been living in informal structures on land alongside Cathkin Secondary School since 2018.

CAPE TOWN - Residents of an informal settlement in Heideveld have cited a lack of affordable housing as the reason they’ve occupied land belonging to the Western Cape government.



The Western Cape Education (WCED) has made an application for the occupants to be evicted, and the case will be back in court in May 2024.

Earlier this week, WCED told Eyewitness News that Cathkin Village poses a safety risk to teachers and learners at the school.



Heideveld community leader, Vanessa Adriaanse disagrees.

"That is nonsense because ever since that informal settlement started, their scholars were more safe because the people in that informal settlement, they made sure that those kids go to school safe and come back home safe."

Adriaanse told Eyewitness News the people of Cathkin Village moved onto the land because many of them had been on the city's waiting list for affordable housing for more than 20 years.

"This squatter camp wasn't just a squatter camp because people felt they wanted to squat. This is not your normal squatter camp. We are there for the injustice of housing, and people are moving nowhere. There will be no eviction."

City Mayco member for Human Settlements, Carl Pophaim, said there is no timeframe for residents on the city's waiting list for affordable housing.

Pophaim said there are 340,000 people on the city's list who were still waiting for houses.