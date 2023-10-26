KZN ANC set for on Durban protest in solidarity with Palestinians on Thursday

The provincial ANC, along with its alliance partners, will take to the streets i a march to the US Embassy in Durban on Thursday to show its support for the Palestinian people.

DURBAN - The African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal, together with its alliance partners, will embark on a protest on Thursday in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

The party said it's against the ongoing attacks on Gaza, which led to a growing number of deaths.

Unions, including the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) and the South African Communist Party (SACP), are also expected to take part in the march to the US Embassy in Durban.

A few other civic organizations will also join in on the calls for a free Palestine.

Provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo: “We’ve agreed that this Thursday, the 26th of October 2023, we will hold hands and march together through the streets of Durban to show a public disapproval of the ongoing onslaught against innocent children and women in Palestine.”

Religious and traditional leaders representing various communities are also expected to attend.