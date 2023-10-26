Inquiry into deadly Marshalltown fire expected to get underway on Thursday

The independent commission has been given six months to uncover the possible causes of the fatal blaze and further make recommendations on who should be held accountable.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s been nearly three months since the tragic fire that killed 77 people in the inner city of Johannesburg and the commission of inquiry into the Usindiso building will hold its first public proceedings on Thursday morning.

In August, a raging fire engulfed a hijacked city-owned building, leaving scores of people injured.

The independent commission has been given six months to uncover the possible causes of the fatal blaze and further make recommendations on who should be held accountable.

Part A of the inquiry focuses on the circumstances surrounding the blaze, while part B will deal with the prevalence of hijacked buildings in the CBD.

August 31st was a traumatic day for people who lived in the Usindiso building in the inner city of Johannesburg, as the surviving victims now live with the horrific images of some of their loved ones burning to death.

Some of the victims described to Eyewitness News how they jumped from a third-floor window as the raging blaze spread rapidly across the building.

This is information that the chairperson of the commission of inquiry into the fire, Justice Sisi Khampepe, will consider alongside and all evidence provided by witnesses when she makes recommendations to the Gauteng government.

Earlier this month, Khampepe told the media that the proceeding will kickstart with three witnesses and more will be brought to the stand as the inquiry's probe progresses.

Khampepe also said that while government had a record of not acting on recommendations, she hoped proposals made by this commission would lead to accountability.