Mokgoshi a police officer working at SAPS Academy Tshwane as a Physical fitness trainer had to fight to get back to his competitive physique after undergoing an operation for a shoulder injury in 2018 just after winning the Mr Universe title in Italy and obtaining his pro-card.

JOHANNESBURG - South African police officer Hansie Mokgoshi dominated the stage at the 2023 International Federation of Body Building and Fitness (IBFF) World Championship in Koper, Slovenia.

The 42-year-old originally from New Eersterus, Hammanskraal, told Eyewitness News he doubted his physic when he saw other bodybuilders, and all he hoped for was a place in the top three but the South African took first place.

READ: Wheelchair bodybuilder raises funds to represent SA, defend title in Slovenia

"This win came as a surprise to me because the competition was very tough, and I was the only athlete weighing under 85kg while others were weighing over 90kg and looking bigger than me. Backstage, I was scared but I told myself I would fight for my spot in the top three and wow a win, that means a lot and the proof of hard work can beat talent, and never doubt yourself, most importantly always put God first."

FILE: Hansie Mokgoshi dominates at the IBFF World Championship in Slovenia. Picture: Arnie Williams/Facebook.

Mokgoshi, a police officer working at the South African Police Service (SAPS) Tshwane Academy as a physical fitness trainer had to fight to get back to his competitive physic, after undergoing an operation for a shoulder injury in 2018 just after winning the Mr Universe title in Italy and obtaining his pro-card.

“I made a comeback in 2021 at the IBFF All Africa Cup and got 2nd place. I was motivated and started to work a bit harder, focusing on my weak points to improve my physique. Then I competed again at IBFF All Africa Cup 2023 on 16 September, and I got 1st place and got an invitation to the IBFF World Championships in Slovenia where I won the PRO overall lineup.”

The SAPS member grew up with a father who was a bodybuilder and boxer in the 60’s and 70’s. At the age of 10, he chose Kyokoshin karate - a style of stand-up, full contact karate from Japan. Mokgoshi holds a 1st brown belt in the discipline. He then fell in love with bodybuilding and took part in his first World Championship in France in 2010 where he came 4th.

FILE: Hansie Mokgoshi dominates at the IBFF World Championship in Slovenia. Picture: Supplied.

“When I joined SAPS after grade 12, I met a trainer called Sergeant Mahlatsi but he left the force now, he introduced me to bodybuilding, he said my physique was good for bodybuilding, then he coached me and advised me on what to eat, how to train and the stage poses.”

Mokgoshi told Eyewitness News that he sees a need to get youngsters into bodybuilding as it fosters discipline and will help remove the youth from the streets, and teach them about a healthy lifestyle which removes them from drugs and gangsterism.

On the use of illegal substances in sports the bodybuilder said: “Kasi gyms need to be developed, and the legends in bodybuilding and other sporting codes need to guide these youngsters into the right way of doing things, because these days everyone is a personal trainer or coach and they are the ones who make this beautiful sport to be painted black, they like short cuts.”

FILE: South African bodybuilders Hansie Mokgoshi and Macethandile Kulati at the IBFF World Championship in Slovenia. Picture: Supplied.

Mr Olympia has catapulted the careers of legendary bodybuilders including Frank Zane, Ronnie Coleman, and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Mokgoshi wants his name to be contained in bodybuilding history books.

“The lesson I picked up from competing is, that you are not the best until you are tested against the best in the world. Hard work, discipline, consistency, perseverance and respect will make you who you want to be regardless of where you come from. But most importantly, the people in your circle will either build you or destroy you, choose carefully. Always put God first the rest will follow.”

FILE: SAPS member Hansie Mokgoshi dominates at the IBFF World Championship in Slovenia. Picture: Supplied.