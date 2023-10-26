Govt to announce relief package for farmers buckling under avian flu - Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile said discussions have been had with the National Treasury on what the support or compensation might entail.

CAPE TOWN - Deputy President Paul Mashatile said the government will soon announce a support package for farmers impacted by the avian flu outbreak.

Answering questions in the National Council of Provinces on Thursday, Mashatile said he didn’t want to reveal too many details as the Minister of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development - Thoko Didiza - is due to make an announcement soon.

Mashatile said discussions have been had with the National Treasury on what the support or compensation might entail.

"It’s really to ensure that we help them to revamp and ramp up production once again. And with respect to vaccination, the department is also assisting to ensure that there’s registration of vaccines and that that process is fast-tracked."

Mashatile said government has taken note of the appeal from the South African Poultry Association that not only small-scale farmers be assisted.

"Those measures are being put in place and very soon the minister of agriculture will announce that package as to how much those farmers will receive, but we want to see them once again being able to continue to produce and to trade."

Millions of chickens have been culled since the outbreak in April of two strains of the influenza virus that has also affected the production of eggs.