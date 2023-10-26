GDE appoints independent firm to probe East Rand learner's death

Grade 6 pupil Sibusiso Mbatha died by suicide on Monday, after allegedly being bullied at the Khehlekile Primary School in the East Rand.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng’s Education Department has appointed an independent law firm to investigate circumstances surrounding the death of a 12-year-old pupil who took his own life.

Grade 6 pupil Sibusiso Mbatha died by suicide on Monday, after allegedly being bullied at the Khehlekile Primary School in the east rand.

The department visited the Mbatha family on Thursday, and promised to support the grief-stricken loved ones.

It said once the investigation is complete, a thorough report would be shared with the family.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane: "Every time a report comes, we share it with the family. So you will get the report with the department and the district for recommendations. We will ensure that this is done speedily.