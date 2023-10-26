Gauteng Education MEC to visit family of pupil who took own life

The grade six Khehlekile Primary School learner died at his home in the East Rand on Monday after allegedly being bullied.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department is set to visit the family of a grade six learner who took his own life after allegedly being bullied.

The Khehlekile Primary School learner died at his home in the East Rand on Monday. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.

The department said it was also conducting an internal investigation into the bullying allegations that might have led to him taking his life.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said Education MEC Matome Chiloane will visit the family on Thursday morning.

"Sibusiso Mbatha was found hanging from his home on Monday. The MEC is visiting the family to convey his condolences and to assure them of the support they will receive from the department."