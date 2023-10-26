Five men shot and killed in Inanda

The latest mass killing happened on Wednesday night at an RDP house in the area, leaving a sixth victim hospitalised after sustaining a gun shot wound to the head.

DURBAN - Five men have been shot and killed in Inanda, northwest of Durban.

This is the fourth shooting incident recorded in the province this week alone.

The police’s Jay Naicker: "The deceased were found in the house with multiple gunshot wounds. It was established that all five deceased, who are in their twenties, were in the house when they were shot by unknown suspects, who arrived in a getaway vehicle."