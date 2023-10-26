Etzebeth, Savea among World Rugby men's player of the year nominees

The winner of the award, as well as 10 other categories, will be announced in a ceremony in Paris on Sunday.

PARIS - Rugby World Cup finalists Eben Etzebeth and Ardie Savea were among four players shortlisted for World Rugby's men's player of the year award on Thursday.

South Africa lock Etzebeth and New Zealand No. 8 Savea are joined by France captain Antoine Dupont and Ireland centre Bundee Aki as the nominees.

France and Ireland lost in the World Cup quarterfinals to the Springboks and All Blacks respectively.

Ireland flanker Josh van der Flier won the award last year, with scrum-half Dupont claiming the prize in 2021.

"All those nominated today deserve not only our congratulations but also our thanks for everything they have contributed, on and off the field, to inspire fans and players worldwide, driving rugby forward in 2023 in line with our sport's values," World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said in a statement.

Ireland's Andy Farrell, New Zealand's Ian Foster, Fiji's Simon Raiwalui and South Africa's Jacques Nienaber are on the shortlist for the coach of the year award.

Four women's awards, including the player of the year, will be handed out after the ongoing WXV tournament which ends early next month.

