Eskom urges residents to reduce power usage during off-peak hours

The power utility said that switching off geysers and pool pumps would ease pressure on the power system, allowing it to keep load shedding suspended.

CAPE TOWN - Eskom urged citizens to reduce their power usage during the off-peak hours.

According to the power utility, switching off geysers and pool pumps would ease pressure on the power system.

The utility said this would allow it to keep load shedding suspended.

The call came as the utility announced that stage one load shedding will be implemented from 4pm on Thursday.

The utility's spokesperson, Dahpne Mokwena: "Eskom would like to announce that whilst the generation fleet is currently fairly constrained, emergency reserves are adequate and, as a result, load shedding will remain suspended until 16:00 on Thursday. Stage 1 load shedding will resume on Thursday from 16:00 until 05:00 on Friday."