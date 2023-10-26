EFF hits out at Gold One management after 3-day labour dispute at Springs mine

Over 500 Gold One mine employees resurfaced on Wednesday after being held underground in what the police described as a hostage situation as part of a labour dispute between two rival worker unions, NUM and Amcu.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) hit out at Gold One mine management following a three-day labour dispute at the company's Modder East operation in Springs.

More than 500 mineworkers resurfaced on Wednesday after having been held in what the police described as a hostage situation.

Rival trade unions Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) were fighting it out for organising rights at the gold mine with a workforce of almost 2,000.

Under the existing closed shop agreement, NUM is the only union recognised by the mine.

READ MORE:

EFF Gauteng deputy chairperson, Philip Makwala, was among a delegation of red berets at the mine on Wednesday.

“What is there between NUM and the mine that you do not want workers to have democracy and choose their own union?

“Workers have said ‘let’s go to the ballot' and then workers decide which union they want or which association they want to form part of but the employer refuses.”

Dunga said the party wanted to be part of ongoing negotiations to revise the closed shop agreement.

“We have said to the employer, allow the EFF into the negotiation table so that we are able to reconcile issues between us, the workers, and you, the employer, because the main issue is that the employer is refusing to allow Amcu to form part of the negotiations or to represent these workers.”