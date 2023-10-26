DA, ACDP, FF Plus protest against BELA Bill, want it scrapped

Addressing a group of political affiliates and parents on Thursday, the DA's Helen Zille said the bill is not in the interest of school children and takes away agency from parents and educators.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA), African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Freedom Front Plus (FF+) and civil society organisations led a protest outside Parliament on Thursday afternoon.

They were demanding that the Basic Education Laws Amendment (BELA) Bill be scrapped.

The bill seeks to amend the South African Schools and the Educators' Employment Act.

It will see Grade R being made compulsory and also regulate issues like the language policy at schools and the regulation of home-schooling.

DA Federal Council chair Helen Zille has criticised the ruling party for pushing for the BELA Bill to be passed.

Addressing a group of political affiliates and parents who’d like the bill to be scrapped, she said the bill is not in the interest of school children.

"The ANC [African National Congress] believes education policy must serve its trade union partner Sadtu [South African Democratic Trade Union]. We believe that education policy must serve the children. We also stand up today for mother tongue education but the ANC, because it sees those schools are doing very well and because it sees those schools can’t be controlled, is trying to take away their right to establish their language policy."

The DA said implementing the bill takes away agency from parents and educators and they intend to challenge it in court.