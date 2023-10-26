Case against Strand teen accused of stabbing his mother to death postponed

The 16-year-old was arrested shortly after the body of a 46-year-old woman was found at her Nomzamo home on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - Police said the case against a Strand teenager who allegedly stabbed his mother to death has been postponed to late November.

The deceased sustained a stab wound to her neck.

The Police's Joseph Swartbooi: "Sterling investigation by the detective resulted in the arrest of a 16-year-old male. The suspect made a court appearance on Tuesday the 24th of October in the Strand Magistrates Court.

"The suspect will remain in custody while the case was remanded until Friday the 24th of November 2023."