Amcu, NUM avert labour crisis at Springs mine after workers return to surface

This comes after an end to the impasse at the Gold One Modder East mine in Springs, which saw more than 500 workers stuck underground for three days.

JOHANNESBURG - Rival trade unions Amcu and NUM have averted a labour crisis for now.

Amcu wants to be recognised at the mine where NUM is currently the only union with organising rights.

The mood at the Gold One mine was jubilant on Wednesday when all the workers who had clocked in for the Sunday shift could be accounted for.

Leaders from union NUM confirmed that no fatalities had been reported in the gruelling ordeal and that only a handful of workers sustained minor injuries.

NUM deputy general secretary, Mpho Phakedi: "Those who are not well will be treated and those who are from the hostages will also take a break and have leave to recover. Once they have recovered, they will then return to the system."

But Amcu regional leader, Musa Khalipha, warned that the truce would be shortlived.

"We have to use another strategy, use another plan. Whenever you go to a fight, you don’t use only one gun, you don’t use only one bullet."

While it’s unclear when the mine will resume full-scale operations, Eyewitness News has been tipped that a similar situation could unfold again at the mine soon.