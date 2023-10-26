Go

Alcaraz announces return in time for Paris Masters

Spanish world number two Carlos Alcaraz announced Wednesday that he will take part in the Paris Masters and ATP Finals, following his recovery from injury.

Carlos Alcaraz breezed into the China Open men's quarter-finals with a routine 6-2, 6-2 victory over Italy's Lorenzo Musetti on 01 October 2023. Picture: X/@ChinaOpen
PARIS - Spanish world number two Carlos Alcaraz announced Wednesday that he will take part in the Paris Masters and ATP Finals, following his recovery from injury.

"I have good news! I am feeling better every day and I will play Paris-Bercy and be in Turin for the ATP Finals! Excited to finish the year on a high!" he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Alcaraz will make his comeback in the French capital at the Masters 1000 tournament, which starts on 30 October.

He will also be back in time to play in the ATP's showpiece event, which will get underway in Turin, Italy on 12 November.

Wimbledon champion Alcaraz has not played since the Shanghai Masters in early October due to lower back and left foot injuries.

On 19 October, he had announced that he would miss the ATP event in Basel as he needed treatment but said he "hoped to return soon".

