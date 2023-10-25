WATCH: All mineworkers resurface from underground at Gold One mine

Rival unions – National Union of Mineworkers and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union - are at loggerheads about organising rights at the east of Johannesburg operation.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gold One mine at the centre of a bitter labour union dispute has on Wednesday been cleared out following a three-day stalemate at its operations in Springs.

More than 500 mineworkers stayed underground after completing their shift on Sunday.

Rival unions – National Union of Mineworkers (Num) and Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) - are at loggerheads about organising rights at the east of Johannesburg operation.

While police called it a “hostage situation” by Amcu - the trade union said it was a planned sit in protest to force mine management to recognise them at the mine.

Workers have been returning to surface on Wednesday afternoon with loved once anxiously watching.

ALSO READ:

#GoldOneMine | The bulk of miners who have emerged from underground are now making their way to sign a petition against the current closed shop agreement between management and NUM. A lot have told us they want to sign with AMCU now. @khanya_mntambo pic.twitter.com/13UCmBde2E ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) October 25, 2023

The decision to end the impasse has seen a peaceful end to what began as a volatile situation.

The last batch of miners to emerge from the shaft have joined Amcu leaders outside the mine.

Most of these workers are expected to sign Amcu’s petition challenging the existing closed shop agreement between mine management and Num.

Under the agreement — Num is the only trade union with organising rights at the mine with a workforce of almost 2,000.

So far, the petition has garnered more than 1,000 signatures.

Though upbeat — the mineworkers have told Eyewitness News that they’re exhausted, hungry and dehydrated.