Meyiwa trial: Defence argues accused was intimidated by cops while pointing out

The State is arguing for confession statements by two of the men accused of the soccer star's murder - Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi - to be admitted by the court.

JOHANNESBURG - The defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has argued that the presence of police during the pointing out exercise by one of the accused made him fearful.

Lieutenant colonel Nkosikhona Hadebe completed his testimony in the Pretoria High Court on Wednesday.

He conducted the pointing out of a scene with Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya one of the men accused of the football star's murder.

The State is arguing for confession statements by Sibiya and Bongani Ntanzi to be admitted by the court.

During his cross-examination by advocate Zandile Mshololo, Hadebe told the court that there were Ekurhuleni metro police present at the Alberton Police Station at the pointing out and back at the police station where he was returned.

"In other words, with the point that I am trying to make to you, the accused have been assaulted by the police whether its Saps, TRT [Tactical Response Unit] or metro police..."