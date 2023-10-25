Hammanskraal cholera outbreak: Patient zero was a policeman from Limpopo

Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink also said there was no link found between the water the municipality provides to the Hammanskraal and the cholera outbreak earlier this year.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane municipality says patient zero in the Hammanskraal cholera outbreak was a policeman from Limpopo.

It added that the officer was stationed at the SAPD training college in Hammanskraal where the outbreak started before spreading.

The cholera outbreak killed 23 people in Hammanskraal and 31 across the country.

Tshwane executive mayor Cilliers Brink said there was no link between the water the municipality provides to the Hammanskraal and the outbreak.

"Extensive tests were done, on water tankers reservoirs on dams, at schools, and not a single link was made between Tshwane water and the outbreak of cholera. That is not to say the issue of Hammanskraal is not exceptionally serious.”

However, the mayor said the tap water in Hammanskraal was still unsafe to drink, due to the the faulty Rooiwal wastewater treatment plant.

The municipality has dispatched water tankers to the Hammanskraal area, at great cost to the city.