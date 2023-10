Eskom further suspends load shedding citing 'adequate emergency reserves'

The power utility cited adequate emergency reserves despite the generation fleet being relatively constrained.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has on Wednesday afternoon announced that load shedding will be remain suspended until 4pm on Thursday.

The power utility cited "adequate emergency reserves" despite the generation fleet being relatively constrained.

“Stage 1 loadshedding will resume on Thursday from 16:00 until 05:00 on Friday. Thereafter, loadshedding will be suspended until 16:00,” said Eskom in a statement.

It further urged citizens to reduce electricity demand between 5pm and 9pm – suggesting geysers and pool pumps

be switched off.

Eskom added that should any changes take place; it will communicate effectively.