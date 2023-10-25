Crimes against women, children a 'priority' for Saps, Parliament told

The police’s head of statistics, Norman Sekhukhune, said there were 79 fewer murders of children compared to the previous financial year, an improvement of 6.2%.

CAPE TOWN - The police have told Parliament that while crimes against children remain high, there has been a notable reduction.

Police management on Wednesday briefed the social development committee on the worrying trend of children and women falling victim to violent crime.

A lot of the murders of children are gang-related and also include domestic disputes involving their parents.

Police Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya told members of Parliament that crimes against women and children are a top priority and a serious challenge.

"Crimes against women and children remain a heartbreaking challenge to us as the South African Police Service and as a result, we’ve really put it on our frontlist and know that it is a priority."

The police’s head of statistics, Norman Sekhukhune, said there were 79 fewer murders of children compared to the previous financial year, an improvement of 6.2%.

He also gave examples of some of the crimes.

"The top there we have a domestic dispute. This was an incident whereby four children aged between 11 and two were killed with a hammer while sleeping and all of the four children died. This was reported in Engcobo station."

He said 38 murders in the year under review were gang-related with KwaZulu Natal reporting the highest child murder rate at 327.