Cathkin Village resident evictions case postponed to May 2024

CAPE TOWN - An eviction case involving the residents of Cathkin Village and the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) has been postponed until May next year.

The residents have been living in 110 informal structures on the land adjacent to Cathkin Senior Secondary School since 2018.

Soon after the residents moved onto the land in 2018, the WCED was granted an eviction order for the residents to vacate the land.

The attorney for the residents, Junaid Jumat, said the initial eviction order lapsed, and a new application was then made.

Jumat said discussions are now underway for a favourable outcome.

"It has been agreed between the parties to postpone the matter for hearing until next year, 2nd of May, for the parties to discuss the issue of alternative land for the residents."

However, Cathkin Village resident Faranaaz Fisher said she does not want to move from the land.

"It's become my house... And for most of these people... I didn't see myself living here, but we didn't have choices. We're happy here... I want our houses to be built here."

Fisher said the residents will not be moved from the land until they receive keys to their new homes.