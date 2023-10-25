Budget constraints a barrier to hiring health inspectors, says Phaahla

This follows a steady rise in the cases of children who have died, with many being hospitalised after consuming goods allegedly bought from spaza shops.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Minister Joe Phaahla said budget constraints were making it difficult for some municipalities to hire health inspectors who can ensure quality standards are met in food stores.

At least five children have died after consuming goods allegedly bought from spaza shops, while many have been hospitalised.

Phaahla said municipalities are juggling a number of issues and are not always able to prioritise hiring health inspectors.

"The quality of inspection is not really up to scratch and it's a matter which one has been agonising to say can we maybe get back to Parliament, review this, because in district municipalities, they want to fix potholes and roads so when they talk about health, it’s not a priority."