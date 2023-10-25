Action SA welcomes KZN govt's decision to pull plug on Samas

Durban was meant to be the host city for this year's awards however, Economic Development MEC Siboniso Duma announced the cancellation of the event on Wednesday.

DURBAN - ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal has welcomed the province's decision to pull out of hosting the South African Music Awards.

This follows public outcry and a warning by President Cyril Ramaphosa for the government to practice fiscal responsibility.

The Economic Development Department previously announced that it would be spending R20 million for the Samas, however ActionSA's Zwakele Mncwango alleged that the department was actually planning to use an even more exorbitant amount of R28 million.

With the event now cancelled, Mncwango said: "We truly felt it was unfair for those looking for jobs in KwaZulu- Natal to take money away from such a budget that can create jobs. We know our province has a high number of unemployment rate."

However, Duma dismissed claims that the department set aside R28 million for the event.