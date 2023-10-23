Suspensions on 8 VIP police officers attached to Mashatile lifted

After shocking footage of the assault went viral at the beginning of July, a criminal case was opened and they were also suspended.

JOHANNESBURG - The eight police officers attached to Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s security detail who were implicated in a vicious assault on motorists on the side of the N1 highway are now back at work.

After shocking footage of the assault went viral at the beginning of July, a criminal case was opened, and they were also suspended.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said their suspensions have now been lifted, though: "The Saps [South African Police Service] can confirm that the members are back at work. In line with the Saps disciplinary regulations, suspension is for 60 days, thereafter the suspension is automatically lifted if the internal process is still underway," said Mathe.

READ MORE:

Mathe said, though, that they’re on desk duty for now.

"The members are not operational and are office based. The internal departmental investigation has been finalised and the divisional commissioner for Protection Security Services has appointed functionaries to proceed with the disciplinary process," said Mathe.

They’re expected back in court, meanwhile, next month.