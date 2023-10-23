Ramokgopa: We're starting to show it's possible for us to exit load shedding

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said that an exceptional amount of work was being done and progress was being made in the country's energy crisis.

CAPE TOWN - Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa on Monday morning provided another update on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan.

Ramokgopa reiterated that while South Africa had turned a corner, it was not yet out of the woods.

However, he said the country was beginning to show sustained improved performance over an extended period of time.

"This is good news in that it is an affirmation and validation of the work that the team is doing at Eskom... exceptional amount of work and application that is being done."

Ramokgopa said that the hard work was slowly but surely paying off.

"What do the numbers tell us? Outside the fact that our lights are on for most of the hours of the day, we have seen that we have come out of a period of sustained no load shedding. That's significant at multiple levels. It's significant psychologically because we are beginning to illustrate that it's possible for us to come out of load shedding. Since we came into office, we have not had a sustained period of load shedding."