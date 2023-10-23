Ramaphosa: Countries arming Israel, Hamas only prolonging conflict

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the international community should shift its focus towards reviving the Israel-Palestine peace talks.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that countries supplying arms to Israel and Palestine were only prolonging the conflict.

Ramaphosa was speaking during the Cairo Peace Summit in Egypt.

He said that the international community should shift its focus towards reviving the Israel-Palestine peace talks.

Thousands of people from Palestine and Israel have died since 7 October attack by Hamas and retaliatory attacks by the Israeli Defence Force.

The United States of America and the UK are some of the biggest countries that have sent military support to Israel over the past two weeks.

President Ramaphosa said that the arming of either the Israeli or Palestinian militant group, Hamas, undermined the peace process.

Presidential spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya: "President Ramaphosa has decried the escalation of the conflict by those arming either of the warring parties and called on state actors to immediately stop the provision of weapons as it undermines the promise of peace."

The United Nations has called the situation in Gaza a humanitarian crisis as millions of Palestinians are without food, water or electricity.